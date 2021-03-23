Vertiv Liebert EXM2 Next-Gen Mid-size UPS System for Critical Applications Launched

Vertiv introduces Vertiv Liebert EXM2, a three-phase monolithic uninterruptible power supply (UPS) providing double conversion efficiency up to 97%, which further increases up to 98.8% with the dynamic online mode. With power capacity ranging from 100 to 250 kVA and a compact and flexible footprint, the system is designed for a wide range of applications, including metros and railways, healthcare, light industrial, commercial offices and medium size data centers. It is currently available in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Liebert EXM2 provides technological advancements that enhance efficiency and reliability, such as intelligent paralleling that optimizes performance at partial load to achieve cost savings, and three machine-learning-based modes of operation which aid in cutting operating costs and keeping energy dissipation to a minimum. It features Vertiv’s proven dynamic on-line mode that delivers up to 98.8% efficiency whilst ensuring fast transfer output performance and reliability. Moreover, the internal modular fault tolerant design allows for safe, easy and fast installation and service, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) and maximizing availability.

The latest innovations provide industry-leading efficiency and thus energy savings, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) and allowing quick return on investment (ROI). Liebert EXM2 is compatible with lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and tolerates high temperatures up to 50°C, which minimizes cooling needs and overall energy consumption.

Liebert EXM2 offers advanced monitoring, management and diagnostic capabilities through a 9-inch touchscreen panel that enables flexible views and multiple security options. The intelligent controls and communications are compatible with Vertiv LIFE Services, Liebert® Nform, SiteScan and the Trellis platform infrastructure monitoring software, as well as third-party battery management systems (BMS) and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) systems.

Liebert EXM2 replaces the flagship Liebert EXM and Liebert NXC models, which have been widely recognized as highly performing UPS systems, supporting thousands of sites and about 1.7 GW of mission-critical loads across the globe. This latest product innovation addresses the growing need of highly reliable and efficient UPS for mid-size applications that enable low latency connection between cloud and edge sites.

“The Liebert EXM2 derives its evolution from our industry-leading series of UPS systems, taking one step further in increasing energy savings and bringing latest technologies to our customers,” says Kyle Keeper, vice president of global AC power for Vertiv. “Our growing investment in research and development means that our engineering teams are continuously innovating our portfolio to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.”

“In times where energy efficiency and cost effectiveness are extremely important criteria for organizations to choose their digital infrastructure, Vertiv has come out with a product that completely fits the bill. The new Liebert EXM2 is designed for diverse environments from cloud to edge, and offers customized configurations and solutions to suit individual site requirements,” said Vikas Srivastava, director, AC power product management, Vertiv India. “At Vertiv, our priority has always been constantly innovating our products and services to give our customers the solutions that address their evolving needs. With this new UPS, we continue to keep our customers at the center of all our innovations.”