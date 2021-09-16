Vertiv Introduces New High Efficiency DC Rectifier in India

Vertiv introduced the Vertiv eSure R48-4300E3A rectifier, a high-efficiency rectifier designed to convert standard AC supply voltages into stable nominal DC voltage that is adjustable to individual application needs. This new offering is available in India now.

The Vertiv eSure is an efficient and reliable rectifier that helps reduce power consumption and lower operating costs while maintaining reliable power quality and performance. It offers the latest patented switchmode technology and uses digital signaling processor (DSP) functionality to ensure efficient operation. In cases where higher load capacity is required, multiple rectifiers can be connected in parallel to support a variety of telecom applications. And, with many organizations now adopting hybrid models or working entirely from home, rectifier modules can also be managed and controlled remotely, when combined with a Vertiv controller.

With the eSure rectifier, organizations can operate their DC plants in the most demanding environments, due to its wide input voltage range. It is also safe and easy to expand capacity and perform maintenance during live system operation, with the hot-pluggable module design. Additionally, with 4.32 kW of full output power up to 45 degrees Celsius, this rectifier is designed to deliver optimum performance at higher ambient temperatures.

“Organizations in India are increasingly focusing on sustainable business strategies. Adopting digital infrastructure that supports this goal has become essential to companies across the board,” said Dinesh Dhut, senior director, DC power / OSP, offering management (India and SEA Market), Vertiv. “Vertiv’s newly launched power rectifier aligns perfectly with today’s business requirements, by reducing power consumption without impacting the reliability of its operation. As organizations enter a new era of hybrid working models, it is important that they are backed by reliable digital infrastructure.”

With a maximum efficiency of up to 96.5%, the eSure rectifier can handle maximum AC input of 27A at 176 VAC and a maximum DC output of 81.5A at -53 VDC. It has an inbuilt alarm, signaling system, and visual indicators that send reports directly to the system controller. It can operate at an altitude of up to 6560 feet at full power and with relative humidity levels of up to 95%. Vertiv eSure rectifiers deliver proven reliability that meets global safety standards.