Vertiv Completes Acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited & Powerbar Gulf LLC

Vertiv Holdings Co announced that Vertiv Holdings Ireland DAC, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland (the “Irish Buyer”), Vertiv International Holding Corporation, an Ohio corporation (the “US Buyer” and together with the Irish Buyer, the “Buyers” and each a “Buyer”) and Vertiv successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland, and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC, a foreign direct investment, a non-freezone limited liability company incorporated and registered in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone-Government of Ras Al Khaimah (collectively “E&I”).

“We are pleased to officially welcome the E&I team to Vertiv,” said Rob Johnson, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout this process, we’ve quickly reaffirmed that the impressive E&I team is rich in talent and strong in capabilities. This combination is a real-world example of two companies coming together to powerfully amplify their collective ability to create value for customers, employees and shareholders.”

Philip O’Doherty, founder of E&I, who will remain with Vertiv said, “This is a terrific opportunity for E&I’s customers and employees. Combining two highly complementary and already-accomplished businesses to establish one respected, results-oriented global organization that can provide critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions in countries around the world didn’t seem possible when we founded E&I 35 years ago. However today, by officially bringing Vertiv and E&I together, it’s now a reality.”

