Vertiv AvocentADX Ecosystem performance, agility, security and enables automation

The Vertiv Avocent ADX Ecosystem is built upon a secure common architecture which seamlessly integrates and scale to create an open yet resilient IT management platform – from Enterprise to Edge configurations. Avocent ADX Ecosystem provides the highest performance and agility, security, and enables automation, management, monitoring and control of all your devices like no other solution in the market.

Fastest and most feature rich KVM experience on a single device- The Vertiv Avocent ADX MP1000 Management Platform allows users to manage service processors, virtual machines, IP KVM modules and remote access appliances

All digital architecture for flexible and scalable deployments- It also provides centralized firmware update capability to IT devices and limits security risks. With the Avocent ADX MP1000, users can automate deployments and configuration tasks with APIs. The Vertiv AvocentADX Rack Manager RM1048 uses a single IP to access devices, reduces power and cabling costs with PoE and can offer over 100+ user sessions without more hardware.

Most expansive management of IT devices- With the AvocentADX RM1048, you can connect diverse IT devices for rack level access and configure the bandwidth needed to meet your digital demand.

Resilient and secure technology supporting 100+ simultaneous users- It offers HDMI, DP, MiniDP adapters along with native USB-C for plug and play connectivity. The Avocent ADX IPUHD 4K IP KVM optimizes user experience for low bandwidth along with session sharing to solve IT problems.

The VertivAvocentADX IPUHD 4K IP KVM offers remote 4K KVM with fast and precise mouse synchronization and end to end encryption of all traffic.

What are the benefits ?

It is simplified management and control of virtual and physical infrastructure, secure and auditable access to devices for IT operators, improves efficiency of making changes to IT devices, minimizes costs with IP consolidation, PoE and API automation. Moreover, VertivAvocent ADX Ecosystem has improved scalability with diverse devices and higher remote session, resilient platform for security, reliability and high bandwidth demand, increased productivity for remote access and remote working. It is scalable to meet diverse connectivity and resolution needs and secure access to remote devices.