Vertiv and Green Mountain Raise the Bar for Data Centre Sustainability

Vertiv and Norwegian colocation provider Green Mountain have deployed cutting-edge technologies to further increase efficiency and sustainability at what was already among the greenest data centres in the world.

Based in a former NATO facility carved deep in a mountain, the DC1-Stavanger data centre runs on 100% renewable hydropower and is cooled with water from the fjord, which provides a continuous temperature of 8° C all year round. The unique location offers a great advantage in leveraging renewable energy sources and minimising cooling equipment for close-to-zero CO2 operations. However, like all data centres it requires uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and thermal management systems to maintain optimal uptime.

“Sustainability affects everything we do, and sustainability is very important whenever we build new colocation centres and have new features in it,” said Alexander de Flon Rønning, Green Mountain’s design and product manager. “All customers can see where we get our energy from. It’s a key differentiator for us.”

Mr Giordano Albertazzi, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Vertiv, said: “The Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, signed by major European cloud and data centre operators, represents the latest commitment from the data centre industry to reduce its environmental footprint. An effective transition to a sustainable and digital future will require both the deployment of new, state-of-the-art data centre facilities and the upgrade of existing sites to harness the latest and most efficient technologies. Vertiv is proud to support this effort.”