Vertiv 230V NetSure Inverter Series: Maximizing Availability of AC and DC Loads in 5G Applications

The converged NetSure Inverter Series powers AC and DC loads in a single subrack with a common battery bank, freeing up floor space while minimizing energy loss and lowering energy consumption.

Vertiv NetSure Inverter series, a space-saving system that powers AC and DC loads in a single sub-rack with a common battery bank. The system provides DC and AC power from a common platform using a single control unit, eliminating the need for separate controllers for the DC power system and the inverter.

Building on Vertiv’s long history and broad portfolio of both AC and DC power solutions, the NetSure Inverter series is a fully integrated system comprised of an AC and DC distribution panel, NetSure Control Unit, and eSure rectifiers and inverters. Working in concert, the system provides zero transfer time between AC mains and DC battery sources, delivering extremely reliable backup for critical loads. The NetSure inverter module has the industry’s best power density in its class at 23 watts per cubic inch (1.4W/cm3) and leverages that in a compact footprint to deliver peak efficiency of up to 96.3%. The module is hardened for the high-temperature environments up to 80 degrees Celsius where it will be deployed routinely, specifically those in the telecommunications access space and at the edge of the network.

With a single control system, the NetSure Inverter series requires no additional training for network operators and no investment in additional controls, while eliminating equipment and reducing maintenance costs. By providing clear visibility into both AC and DC loads, it enables more accurate capacity planning and management, and maximum availability.

For existing DC power sites, a NetSure Inverter system add-on cassette is available, with complete front access, including three inverter modules, AC distribution and a control unit – all in a 1U high, 19-inch wide sub-rack.

Vertiv has a long history in both AC and DC power, with broad portfolios of AC-powered IT infrastructure solutions and DC-powered telecom infrastructure solutions. That deep expertise was critical to the development of the NetSure Inverter Series and the industry’s most power dense inverter module.

BOX

Salient Features