Vertica to Leverage NetApp StorageGRID to Deliver Cloud-Scale Analytics to On-Premises Environments

Vertica announced a new integration with NetApp Storage GRID to deliver the advantages of cloud-native analytics to on-premises environments. This combined analytics offering enables data-driven organizations to elastically scale capacity and performance as data volumes grow and as analytics and machine learning become a strategic business driver – all from within their enterprise data centers.

“With this NetApp integration, we are committed to providing our joint customers with the broadest options to power their strategic analytical and machine learning initiatives in the way that works best for their businesses — today and in the future,” said Colin Mahony, senior vice president and general manager of Vertica. “Now, every organization can now run Vertica’s cloud-optimized architecture with NetApp’s StorageGRID to address their performance and financial requirements – all within enterprise data centers or private clouds.”

Vertica with NetApp StorageGRID allows organizations the freedom to adopt cloud innovation for analytics wherever their data resides, without assuming the risks, costs, and complexities of cloud migration. Also, providing customers with the flexibility to deploy object storage as an appliance-based solution or in a software-defined model, Vertica with NetApp StorageGRID gives companies a consistent platform for high-performance analytics and machine learning at enterprise scale.

“Enterprises today require data and infrastructure solutions that offer simplicity, speed, and performance in order to differentiate their business and deliver the best experience to their customers,” said, Duncan Moore, senior director, product management at NetApp. “Together, we’re helping our joint customers put their data to work with a solution they can trust with their most critical data assets.”