Vembu Teams up with Savex to Provide Comprehensive Data Protection in India

Vembu, a prominent player in the backup and disaster recovery market has announced a new partnership with Savex Technologies, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. This partnership will enable Savex to distribute Vembu’s flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite, through its wide-ranging network of Value Added Resellers and Solution Providers to the small, medium and enterprise-level businesses across India.

Vembu BDR Suite is a comprehensive and affordable backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect the data across diverse IT environments that include virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), physical (Windows, Linux, Mac), cloud workloads (AWS, Azure) and SaaS applications (Office 365, G Suite).

Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Marketing & Management, Vembu Technologies, says, “We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Savex Technologies. With our affordable and top notch backup and disaster recovery software and Savex’s knowledge and expertise along with cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, we aim to reach more business in need of a capable solution for complete data protection of their business infrastructures.”

With 35 years of experience in the Indian ICT Industry Savex core strengths lies in selection of Best breed of Products and Solutions, Seasoned Team with knowledge and expertise along with Cutting edge technology and rigorous process control. Savex focuses on solution Selling and Security Services with strong Logistics and ability to deliver in 700 cities in India and globally over 200 countries in local currency.

Savex also has a network of over 200,000 engineers as part of the extended team. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and rigorous process control with a strong MSP partner network. The company also holds a professional service arm, Uniserved, which acts as an aggregator to deliver tech services.Savex enjoys working very closely with its vendors and strives to be the first port of call for any challenge/ new opportunity that its vendors/customers come across.

Speaking about the collaboration, Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, says, “We are incredibly pleased to collaborate with Vembu, a leading player in Backup and Disaster Recovery market for small and medium businesses. This partnership bundles their flagship offering of – Vembu BRDSuite which will support us address the data protection requirements of organizations, hosted in both physical & virtual environment. We believe this association will go a long way in enhancing Vembu’s presence and addressing specific needs of our customers across the country.”