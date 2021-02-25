Vehere Appoints Sunil Kalia as Director – Professional Services & Customer Support

Vehere is strengthening its team with the appointment of Sunil Kalia as the Director of Professional Services and Customer Support. In his new role, Sunil is tasked with leading transformation and strategic change across the company’s professional services including delivery &deployment and will also bring strategic edge towards building excellence within the customer support team. He will be spearheading and providing guidance to a team of technical specialists that provide technical support and advice to Vehere’s customers across multiple locations.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Naveen Jaiswal, Founder and Director, Vehere said, “At Vehere, we are always looking at ways to innovate, improve and provide the best value offerings to our customers. Adding new experience and capabilities to our management team is part of this effort and I am therefore glad to welcome Sunil to Vehere. He brings great knowledge of industry practice and expertise which will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow across geographies and develop more advanced solutions for our clients. Sunil’s proven record in superior service delivery & extensive stakeholder management experience will help us help drive end-to-end customer engagement”.

With over three decades of expertise in managing a diverse portfolio of IT Services, Sunil has played a variety of roles as a Business and Service Delivery Head, besides leading managerial positions as Program and Project manager. His proficiencies lie in managing business operations, organization transformation, service delivery management, building service teams, and creating partner ecosystems.

In his previous stint, Sunil has worked with Dell EMC as the Director of Professional Services, where he spent more than a decade looking after the organizational needs for Business stakeholder management, service delivery and strengthening the partner ecosystem at India (SAARC) & APJ. He also played an instrumental role in introducing remote managed services. Before Dell EMC, he has also served as the National Program Manager for Wipro Infotech. Besides, he has also worked in different capacities across PCL (Pertech Computers), and DCM Data Products.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Sunil Kalia said, “I am excited to join Vehere, which in such short time has successfully led the development of innovative and disruptive solutions that enable Cyber Situational Awareness. I am looking forward to working together with the talented team at Vehere and I see great opportunity to contribute new ideas towards strengthening Vehere’s efforts towards building an advanced model for best in class service delivery and customer experience”.