Vehere Appoints Niladri Saha as Director – Sales

Vehere announced the appointment of Niladri Saha as Director – Sales. In his role Niladri would be responsible overseeing strategy, sales, and business growth for Vehere in India and emerging markets.

Niladri joins Vehere from HPE. During his stint with HPE as Director Storage Sales, he was responsible for driving the growth for Storage Business in India. With an enriched experience of about 25 years, of which he has spent over 13 years with Dell EMC where he has led many functions such as Director & GM – Modern Data Center -India, Regional Director – PSU & Defense, East and SAARC and as a Strategic Director for Telecom Business. He holds a degree in general management from IIM-Lucknow. Niladri will be based out of Delhi.

Commenting on the development, Praveen Jaiswal, Founder, and Director, Vehere said, “We’re very excited to have Niladri on board. His extensive management experience and successful stints across multiple strategic and tactical roles make him a trusted and valuable advisor to customers, integrators, and specifiers across the security landscape.”

Speaking on his new role, Niladri Saha said, “I am excited about the opportunity to join Vehere. Vehere has made remarkable progress over the years. I look forward to working with the talented team at Vehere to identify new growth avenues and build great experiences that will strengthen our position and engagement with our customers and partners.”

Amidst the changing cybersecurity landscape, Vehere’s real-time Cyber Situational Awareness solutions, developed leveraging the company’s domain expertise in National Security, deliver the most advanced capabilities for increased network visibility and amplified situational awareness to enterprises and governments.