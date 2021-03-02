VAIO, the pioneer brand for tech-savvy, new-day laptops, introduces its customer care helpline in India. Reassuring patrons of its proactive approach and round the clock services, VAIO’s customer support is a toll-free helpline (1800-103-9635) and will be available 24×7 at the convenience of the clients pan India.

The latest toll-free support initiative indicates the relentless efforts of VAIO to connect with its customers and presents a helpful front to cater to its customers to resolve all concerns related to maintenance and product information. Tending to software as well as hardware glitches, the laptop-owners can now directly reach out to the customer support and smoothly sail through any mild/grave issues in context to the VAIO models. Projecting a customer-centric approach and delivering best of all worlds to the patrons, the brand endeavours to become the go-to name in the Indian market.

With a spirit of ingenuity, unique design, and technological advancements, the brand reintroduced itself to the Indian market recently and is only making it easier for the customers and tech-buffs to swoon over the Japanese craftsmanship and expertise. Levelling up the tech-game in the country and offering modern-day digital collaboration with technology, VAIO is retracing its way back and creating an upward spiral of growth for itself while inspiring others in the same league.

Commenting on the launch of customer helpline, Ms. Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) and Country General Manager said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of new VAIO 24×7 customer service helpline for the Indian audience. We have always had a proactive approach in helping and supporting our premium customers and with this helpline, we aim to extend the same devotion throughout the day. Aiding the customers with any kind of technical and non-technical difficulties, we aspire to become more accessible to our patrons as they reach out to us on 1800-103-9635 for best customer experience.”

