VAIO to Relaunch in India on 15th Jan 2021

Known for its extensive range of sleek and portable laptops equipped with top-of-the-shelf features that make for high-performance capability, the Japan-based company, VAIO is all set to make a comeback in January. Relaunching itself in the country on 15 January 2021, it is retracing its way into tech-enthusiast’s hearts as it steps back in the competition with the Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company Limited.

VAIO Corporation will debut in India with its range of premium, intelligently-crafted laptops. Collaborating with Flipkart, VAIO aims to regain its place and popularity amongst its customers all over again. The label is all geared up to foray into the sector to conqueror it all once again.

The brand that offers various services such as manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets is now strutting in India to reimagine and co-create the future of laptops in the country. Fueling the interest of tech-enthusiasts, VAIO intends to re-secure its rapport as the pioneer of tech-savvy laptops.

Appreciated for its best-in-class laptops created with Japanese craftsmanship, VAIO Corporation will offer exceptional quality, extraordinary performance, unmatched sturdiness, and unique design. Extending its services and distinctive features on Flipkart, VAIO strives to create an upward spiral of technological growth for the country.

Speaking on the launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, VAIO said, “We are enthused to relaunch VAIO and associate with names that have made it big in the e-commerce industry. Introducing finest-quality laptops in India, the brand focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivalled demand by the customers. We are all set to present futuristic laptop range to the country’s burgeoning tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals. We are looking forward to becoming the top choice for laptop buyers across the country.”