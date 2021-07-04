US PC industry witnesses a record growth for as shipments rocket 73% in a year

According to Canalys Report, the US PC market has seen a surge with total shipments of desktops, notebooks, tablets, and workstations exceeding 34 million units. The surge has been due to the growth in notebooks and tablets although the desktops had shown a weak demand during pandemic.

Notebook shipments grew by 131% year on year, driven by order backlogs and continued demand to support remote work and education. Meanwhile tablets performed well, with 52% growth and 11 million units shipped as demand spilled over from the Q4 holiday period.

“The PC industry recorded incredible shipment numbers in Q1 2021, though some of this growth can be attributed to the industrywide struggles seen in Q1 2020,” said Canalys Research Analyst Brian Lynch. “Even so, Q1 2021 still rates as one of the best first quarters the industry has ever seen. Vendors have prioritized fulfilling US backlogs before supply issues are addressed in other parts of the world.”

According to the report, the HP is the first vendor to lead the others in the US with over 7 million devices shipped in the region, driven by fulfilling commercial backlogs and strong Chromebook performance. For the first time since Q3 2019, Apple lost its position as the top PC vendor in the US (including tablets), despite posting 36% growth. Nevertheless, Apple performed well considering Q1 tends to be a weaker quarter for Mac and iPad shipments.

Lenovo and Samsung both recorded incredible growth at 93% and 116% respectively. Lenovo is second and followed by Samsung. Much of the record-breaking growth over the past year occurred due to the surge of Chromebooks for education alongside 92% year-on-year growth in the consumer segment. Third-placed Dell saw shipments increase by a relatively modest 29%, due to its weaker position in the consumer and education segments.

According to Lynch, the analysts at Canalys, chrome books have shown the fastest-growing category in the US in Q1 and the platform had seen unprecedented growth over the past year in the US, spearheaded by its dominance in the education space.

The US market for Chromebooks has grown by 548% over the past year. Samsung led US Chromebook vendors in growth with an astounding 1,963% growth over the past year as it made its entrance in the US market. Despite this, Chromebook growth was shared among most US vendors, with ASUS, HP and Lenovo each posting rises of over 900%. Ongoing investments in digital education mean that the trends seen in this segment will continue in the long term.

“There is no return to normal for education,” said Ishan Dutt, Senior Analyst at Canalys. “The PC’s role in the classroom will remain strong for years to come, ensuring ongoing demand for Chromebooks. The growing Chromebook installed base will lead to consistent upgrades and support for the product line. Educational institutions, teachers and parents have made investments in digital curricula and processes that they will not want to abandon.”

Remote working and home schooling over the world have attributed to the increase in chromebooks and PCs in US.