Upgrading to SSDs Boosts PC Performance by up to 80%: WD Study

PCs have become an essential part of our daily lives in today’s hyper-connected world. People have become highly conscious of ramping up their productivity to free up more time. As per the recent ‘PC Health and Upgrade’ study1, consumers are looking to upgrade their PC components to extend their computing devices’ life and enhance productivity.

The research found that over 51% of the respondents feel that upgrading from HDD to SSD is critical for enhancing their PC performance. However, more than 80% of PCs in the country are still supported by HDDs, and 4 in 5 PCs have 500GB as internal capacity, both of which exacerbate performance-related issues in PCs.

Predominantly used for productivity linked applications, the survey also finds that a PC has become an all-purpose device today. Consumers buy PCs and laptops for a variety of reasons such as generic computing (62.5%), productivity (59.3%), entertainment (57.6%), education (57.2%), social networking (55%), video conferencing (43.6%), gaming (42%), multimedia creation (36.6%) and only 4.4% of the respondents use them for other activities. Therefore, PC performance matters more than ever before, as the consumers want to do more in less time.

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India & MEA, WD, said, “The study has given us a lot of interesting insights about PC users In India. More than 40% of PC users are spending 5 to 12 hours on their devices for a variety of tasks and therefore are seeking an upgrade in their PC performance. For Western Digital, these insights have enabled us to offer relevant storage solutions to consumers. For example, our WD Blue SSDs are designed specifically for productivity seekers and content creators who want both performance and reliability”

Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, WD, said, “We are continuously introducing innovative products to address consumers’ different needs. For PC upgrade, we have an entire portfolio of WD Blue SSDs, both SATA and NVMe, to help consumers spend less time worrying about their PCs health and more doing what they love.”

Laptop users are also looking for enhanced battery life. As per the study, battery runs for almost twice as much time with WD Blue SATA SSD2 compared to when using an HDD. In India, about half of the laptops being used (46%) are either more than three years old or are due to be three years old in the next six to nine months. As a result, the users have already started experiencing performance issues. They are considering buying new laptops or upgrading critical components to improve the device’s performance. According to the study, upgrading to an SSD increases the overall desktop performance by up to 80%3.

The WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is designed for lightning-fast, ultra-responsive PC performance. The WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 2,600 MB/s (2 TB model). It is a slim single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD.