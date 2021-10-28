Tyco Security Appoints Supertron as VAD for South Asia

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announces new master distribution partnership with Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd, Value Added Distribution Venture, by offering Tyco’s entire Security product portfolio. This partnership will leverage Supertron’s presence and established one-stop partner enablement, end-to-end fulfilment with strong sales and pre-sales bench strength to add another notch in our market reach and coverage across South Asia.

“We are very pleased to team up with Tyco/Johnson

Controls for South Asia market, who is a trusted leader from access controls to intruder prevention, from video surveillance to cybersecurity and complements our portfolio very well. This is a positive addition to our robust advanced security Solutions portfolio in the region, which will enable to build on our AVS domain strategically to provide our partner the avenue to bring total solutions to their customers, together with the professional advisory and services we offer. As we build the relationship across the South Asia region, we believe the synergy will accelerate the business to greater success. We look forward to this strategic partnership evolving into a cornerstone for securing businesses and their operations.” Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD of Supertron VAD venture.

“We are seeing a growing trend of the widespread use of comprehensive Solutions to Protect People, Facilities, and Assets in various industries like government sectors, Large Infra projects, Educational, Banking, Hospitality and other commercial establishment with the outbreak of COVID-19, the need for constant monitoring increased. The company also tends to stand with the government’s flagship program Make in India which will help our partner ecosystem immensely. The market for advanced security surveillance systems is rising at a significant pace. With this strategy, we also jointly can cater to the domestic market at large,” added Mr. Debraj.