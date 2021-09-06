TSSC and BetterPlace partner to facilitate frontline worker employment for the Telecom ecosystem

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) – India’s most trusted skill development institution for telecom, and BetterPlace – India’s largest tech platform in hiring the Blue-collared workforce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards bridging the skill gap by facilitating the hiring of workers on the go.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating the placements of candidates for various job roles in the ICT domain, with targeted placements in upcoming job roles like 5G, drone technology, etc. as well as job roles to bridge the industry skill gap.

“We need to employ concerted efforts to help youngsters in our country get employment. The scope of this partnership will go beyond government skill development programs and paid programs by TSSC. We plan to place candidates from various locations and educational backgrounds through the BetterPlace database. Our combined aim is to organize job fairs targeting various skill requirements within the industry and tackle geographical segments in our country. The next wave of telecom will require an additional frontline workforce and we hope to fulfil this demand,” commented Mr. Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.

The partnership details a joint analysis of the industry trends including job roles in high demand, best performing training programs, candidate interview performance, selection/rejection criteria and upcoming skill trends within the telecom sector. This comprehensive undertaking will coalesce in a high-functioning mapping and placement model which will help enable counselling sessions for candidates in the future.

BetterPlace will conduct placement drives on behalf of TSSC via its online portal for community building of trained workforce professionals. This will provide the necessary networking opportunities with fellow workers leveraging BetterPlace’s all-in-one lifecycle management platform that focuses on the B2C market opportunity. TSSC will leverage the BetterPlace database of candidates to create awareness about the telecom sector job roles and government skill programs.

Mr. Pravin Agarwala, CEO, BetterPlace, shared on this development, “We have developed a comprehensive understanding of the blue-collar job landscape in India through our past projects. There is immense scope for employment for a skilled workforce in the telecom sector. What it needs is adequate resources for the youth to access placements that match their skill sets, location, and the expectations of the industry and the candidates. TSSC understands industry requirements through its years of experience, and we will use our online platform to create opportunities catering to industry and candidate interests. BetterPlace, through its technological prowess and people-centric approach, will help TSSC achieve operational excellence, and blue-collar job seekers improve their lives.”

TSSC has created its own job portal TelcoJobs for frontline workforce employment in the ICT domain. The effort will lend guidance to understanding the job market in upcoming technologies to derive the benefits from various government schemes and paid skill development courses. Further, the MoU outlines future job fairs in rural as well as urban areas. This will be conducted via BetterPlace’s tech platform with a focus on the B2C community.