TSC Launches Advanced Mobile Printers: Alpha-30L & Alpha-40L in India

TSC Printronix Auto ID, a provider of barcode label printing solutions, announces the launch of the new Alpha-30L and Alpha-40L mobile printers, expanding the mobile printer line-up offering advanced productivity and management feature for a premium mobile printing experience.

Built for high performance and durability, the new mobile barcode label printers are user-friendly, heavy-duty, and drop-resistant. The high-quality printers were designed to be rugged for on-the-go printing in the most demanding environments. The Alpha-30L and Alpha-40L are IP54 rated without the aid of a protective case for dust and water resistance, reducing added weight and bulk for operational comfort. Both models have been rigorously tested to withstand a 1.0-meter tumble and 1.8-meter drop. Protective cases are available for even further durability to withstand 2.5-meter drop. With their rugged design, the new mobile printers meet military-grade standards for drop and vehicle vibration. Ideal for enterprise professionals on-the-go, the Alpha-30L and Alpha-40L support printing applications for direct store delivery (DSD), manufacturing and retail end-users.

One of the most important features of the newly launched products is their compatibility with SOTI Connect, an innovative IoT management solution. TSC Printronix Auto ID has been working in partnership with SOTI, a world leader in mobile and IoT device management, to bring Enterprise Mobility Management to barcode label printers. These are the first mobile printers released by TSC with SOTI Connect remote management capabilities. The new mobile printers with SOTI Connect usher in unprecedented levels of productivity for efficient mobile printing and greater visibility into real-time data on the health and performance of the devices.

“We’re very excited about these printers helping to round out our total mobile printer family. As the sixth and seventh models in our portfolio, we now have more printers to fit more mobile printing solutions than ever before,” quoted David Lundeen, VP of Marketing at TSC Printronix Auto ID.

The new mobile printers feature a smart battery management system. The smart batteries within the mobile printer can report the state of battery capacity, charge and history of charge cycles. These details can be reported and managed from any remote access point using SOTI Connect, as well as TSC very own remote management tool TSC Console. Paired together, these two management systems allow users to respond quickly and keep the operations running smoothly and ensure little to no downtime.

“These mobile printers are two of the iconic mobile printers we have ever launched. They have more features, more communication abilities, and more integration tools then we have offered before”, added Lundeen.

Seamless and reliable wireless connection is crucial for mobile devices. With the Apple-certified MFi Bluetooth® 5.0 connection and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi fast roaming features, the Alpha-30L and Alpha-40L not only provide reliable and seamless communication with users’ devices, they also securely print labels wherever they are needed. The Alpha-30L and Alpha-40L perform very well seamlessly moving from one access point to another. For many printer companies, this is the most difficult function for any mobile printer to accomplish.