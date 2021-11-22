Tsaaro becomes India’s First Enterprise to Train 500 Data Privacy Professionals in Under Six Months

Tsaaro is thrilled to announce that within six months of inception, it has awarded certification to over 500 Data Privacy experts through its practical-approach-based training program under its vertical – Tsaaro Academy. The ‘Data Protection Officer (DPO) certification course’ offered by Tsaaro aims to fulfill the ever-growing demand for skilled professionals amidst rising data breach incidents in the aftermath of COVID-19.

An official training partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), Tsaaro Academy has been at the forefront of providing exceptional privacy training services through its courses. The academy would make a substantial contribution to developing the right talent pool of aspiring data protection officers, compliance officers, in-house counsels, budding lawyers, and anybody interested in working in the data security field. With the industry expected to grow by double digits, there is a greater than ever need for competent personnel to complete the necessary training to fit changing job preferences. Tsaaro is convinced that its students will carve a space for themselves in the industry, with over 5,000 trained experts from throughout the country and around the world running programmes to provide wholesome training in the coming year.

Commenting on achieving this remarkable milestone, CEO and CoFounder, Mr. Akarsh Singh said: “This is quite encouraging because we have worked very hard to get to this stage. We have trained them at par with international standards using our excellent competence in giving several IAPP Certifications such as CIPP/e, CIPT, and CIPM, as an official partner of IAPP. We are glad that we have become their Sentinal Partners in India. Our courses are created with the help of international privacy experts with more than ten years of expertise and a track record of exponential growth in the privacy field and we look forward to delivering exceptional value to the industry.”

The company aims to modernize training technologies and become a digital competence centre. The Academy is developing suitable strategies to partner with more specific and industry players to extend their services and also to provide more improvised training. The company’s partnership with IAPP has proved to be fruitful for the privacy professionals in India since Tsaaro Academy aims to solve the talent gap in the global market along with ensuring that, data which is today’s gold is taken care of by the right people.