Trend Micro Unleashes Single Console Platform Vision One for Faster Detection & Response

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, combats security alert overload and resource constraints with an extensible platform that provides visibility and response from a single console. The new platform, Trend Micro Vision OneTM, has extended detection and response (XDR) at its core and raises the bar with new capabilities to help security teams to see more and respond faster.

With Trend Micro Vision One, organizations can maximize efficiency by making less sophisticated security resources operate at a more expert level. The new platform allows them to faster dissect security incidents, identify critical threat patterns and complex attacks and understand their overall security posture and trends, so organizations can proactively identify and assess potential security risks. The holistic threat defense platform is true to its name, offering:

Visibility & threat intelligence: Cross-layer detection models, along with security risk visibility supported by Trend Micro Research insights, enable enterprises to see complex attacks and particular points of security risk that siloed solutions miss. In preview, are new insights into SaaS application usage, their risk levels, and trends over time.

Purpose-built sensors: Native integrations with Trend Micro security stack across critical security layers.

Fit with existing infrastructure: Out-of-the-box, API integrations with existing third-party solutions already in use to complement workflows.

Simplified management: Ability to adjust security policies and drive response actions across security layers from a single console instead of swivel chair management.

“Standing upon three decades of innovation, Trend Micro was at the forefront of the fast-growing XDR space. But as XDR solutions flood the market, we are going further and offering more,” said Trend Micro COO, Mr. Kevin Simzer. “Our Trend Micro Vision One platform helps make good security teams great by easily identifying critical needs and enabling quick actions. This threat defense platform will continue to evolve in response to the changing threat landscape and the infrastructure of our customers.”

In addition to the layered security from Trend Micro, customers can easily connect this new platform into other security technologies such as third-party endpoint protection platforms and SIEM and SOARs, including new integrations with Fortinet, Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk just to name a few. Early adopting customers are ready to act on the developing opportunity to integrate beyond SIEM and SOAR, with solutions like firewalls, ticketing solutions, identity and access management. This new blog from IDC resulted from a briefing prior to launch and goes into further detail on the new Trend Micro platform.