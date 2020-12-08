Trend Micro Launching Regional XDR Data Lake in India

Trend Micro Incorporated, the leader in cloud security, announced the launch of its regional data lake for XDR in India for its customers, after similar launches in Sydney and Singapore. The company also provides Cloud App Security (for Office 365 environments) and Apex One SaaS (Software as a Service) with local sandbox capability made available out of its data center in India, to address the growing concerns around data localisation and sovereignty issues. This announcement comes at the back of Trend Micro launching its local managed XDR data center service in India last year.

Trend Micro XDR is the first in the cybersecurity industry that offers the most extensive correlated detection going beyond endpoint detection and response (EDR). It collects and analyses activity data from emails, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks, enabling security operations center (SOC) teams to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats. Powered by cloud data lake, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, XDR reduces alert fatigue and addresses the challenges faced by SOC analysts.

Speaking on the announcement, Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “When we launched our Managed XDR service in India last year, it was seen as an industry gamechanger. For customers who had detection and response tools but didn’t have the required resources or skillsets to maximize them, it was of great service. To further augment our offering, we have launched our local XDR data lake, Cloud App Security and Apex One SaaS along with sandbox, hosted out of India data center to serve our vast clientele. This is the need of the hour, as data sovereignty and data protection are of utmost importance to our customers and us alike. We at Trend Micro believe that this important step will go a long way in providing peace of mind to enterprises, particularly those who are operating in realm of critical infrastructure, like banking, telecom, government, petroleum and manufacturing organisations.”

“In India, cloud and endpoint security are the biggest growth drivers seen in the last two years. Customers are looking for a comprehensive endpoint security with advanced protection capabilities that defend and respond to unknown and stealthier threats. With Trend Micro Apex One SaaS, security gaps across any user activity and endpoint can be effectively eliminated using AI based detection, as it provides both EDR and EPP together in a single console. Also, as a majority of attacks like ransomware, phishing, BEC etc. originate from email gateway, our new and enhanced Cloud App Security solution is uniquely positioned to provide email security for our customers in India with local sandboxing,” he further added.

Trend Micro Cloud App Security sandbox integrates directly with Office 365, Google G Suite and other services using application programming interfaces (APIs) and enforces compliance on cloud file-sharing and collaboration tools, including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive for business, Microsoft Teams among others. The Virtual Analyzer cloud sandbox works in conjunction with Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence network, to identify potentially malicious characteristics. It is setup in partnership with Microsoft Azure and helps companies to observe file behaviour in an environment that simulates endpoints on the organisation’s network without any risk of compromising the network.

“In an ever-evolving technology landscape, it is important to look at security that goes beyond traditional antivirus. Apex One SaaS leverages a blend of cross-generational threat techniques to provide the broadest protection against all types of threats. It redefines endpoint security with its breadth of capabilities and gives centralised visibility and control across all functions. This offers actionable insights that maximize security for customers,” said Frank Kuo, Vice President, Product Management, Trend Micro.