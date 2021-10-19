Trend Micro Evaluated as Having the Highest Score in Current Offering

Trend Micro has announced the latest industry recognition for its Trend Micro Vision One platform. Trend Micro was named one of only two Leaders in The Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021 report, and scored highest in the current offering category in the latest report of its kind by a major analyst firm.

“Their capabilities of truly providing a full view of the environment from the security stack is unusual and impactful,” said customers cited in the report. Per the Forrester report, “[It] is the best fit for companies that need a robust, easy-to-operate security suite. Organizations that want a platform to deliver cross-telemetry integration of traditional security tools and top customer service will benefit from a relationship with Trend Micro.”

“Today’s security analysts are faced with a daunting set of responsibilities to identify critical threats and limit lasting damage from attacks,” said Mr. Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “Yet major visibility gaps and alert overload are all too common. We created a single unified platform with these challenges in mind, so it’s fantastic to see Forrester’s independent analysis position us as a leader.”

Of the fourteen vendors evaluated, Forrester gave Trend Micro’s XDR offering differentiated scores in seven out of ten criteria: Visibility, Detection, Investigation, Product architecture, Threat hunting, Product security, Product vision.

The New Wave report follows a series of recognitions by Forrester this year of Trend Micro products that comprise the company’s Vision One platform. The analyst firm named Trend Micro a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021 report and a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software as a Service, Q2 2021.A separate, commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Trend Micro this year found that Trend Micro Cloud One can deliver projected ROI of up to 188% over three years.

Trend Micro Vision One goes beyond any other XDR offering or legacy EDR solution to connect email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks – and uses powerful security analytics to correlate data with Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence. The result is fewer, higher confidence alerts and earlier detection, all from a single location.

Integrations are also possible with third-party Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tools as well as Azure Active Directory to maximize value for customers.

As a portfolio vendor with a full suite of industry leading products, Trend Micro leverages deep product and domain knowledge of email, endpoint, servers, cloud workloads, network, and more to provide an XDR offering that exceeds other providers.