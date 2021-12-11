Trend Micro accelerates business growth with the opening of new office in Mumbai

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, opened its new office in Mumbai, India. Located in Bandra Kurla Complex, the 6879 sq ft office space has a Center of Excellence (CoE) and Executive Briefing Center (EBC). With the launch, Trend Micro aims to expand its cloud business in India and also grow its incident response and local support team. The company aims to continue its current focus on BFSI and specific areas in government including defense and state data center.

The new Trend Micro office is designed to create a unique environment and ensure best in class services for its employees, with major investments in infrastructure. Equipped with cutting-edge and fully integrated technology, the facility is designed to accommodate future needs, suitable for video conferencing for both collaborative and remote work, particularly post-pandemic. The style of the building has been enhanced with the help of BioZone technology, to create the world’s first anti-microbial facility.

Mr. Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro, said, “This year has been a great year for us. Our new Mumbai office supports our customers and, it reiterates our commitment to India market and the cybersecurity industry. We see many enterprises in India taking the lead in technology advancements and staying ahead of the global market curve, including cloud adoption. This in turn provides more business opportunities for us to invest in this market. It also allows us to look at India as a place to launch strategic initiatives that include hosting Cloud One data center and XDR data lake, building our Managed XDR Center of Excellence for SOC partners, nurturing the cybersecurity talents in India through CPITS Program, developing our AMEA regional channel team in India etc., to scale up our operations across other regions and industries.”

Mr. Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our state-of-art office space that reinforces our commitment to India market. Further to our existing Cloud One and XDR data centers, we also plan to setup a local support center in India to address the cybersecurity issues and concerns of our customers. With significant investments made in the cloud business, we will ramp up hiring and continue building the team. As our customers are the backbone of our company, we are bound to cater to their needs and meet their requirements.”

Keeping in mind the user experience, Trend Micro office is built around a strong design concept, to create a new workspace language. The design provides flexibility for users by providing workspaces to fit diverse activities including lounges, phone booths and workstations. The primary idea of the office interior is to provide users with the diverse and flexible office space breaking away from the monolithic and boring office. Hence, the design strategically weaves the feeling of comfort and homeliness with formal office setting. The combination of all of these elements allows for a wide range of activities throughout the day, making the office more efficient and enthusing for its employees.

As a cybersecurity leader, Trend Micro has been continually receiving many industry accolades and recognition globally. The company is named a Leader Once Again in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. It is also a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021 report as Trend Micro Vision One receives the highest score in Current Offering category in XDR Evaluation. IDC ranks Trend Micro as #1 in Workload Security market share for the third consecutive year, in the Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares report, June 2021.