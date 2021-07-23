TPV Technologies announced the launch of the new Philips E-Line Series monitors in India. The two monitors are available in 32” and 27” screen sizes. Understanding the growing demand for monitors with both higher refresh rate and response time, the Philips E-line monitor series comes with Quad HD picture quality, sleek design, and Flicker-free technology that offer an elevated viewing and gaming experience.

The new E-Line Series monitor will be available on all leading online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, including offline retail channels. As the demand for e-learning and remote working continues, TPV is working towards making their products more accessible to their consumers and offer a retail presence that is spread across 10000+ stores with more than 100 distributors.

Commenting on the launch of the new monitors, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) – Philips Monitors, said, “The E-Line Philips Monitors have been created to be versatile, and elevate not just the viewing experience but also offer a smooth and seamless gameplay experience. With advanced and specialized features like Smart Image Game Mode, Multi-View technology and IPS display these monitors provide excellent and uncompromised picture clarity. To ensure the ease of accessibility to all their customers across India, we are making these products available on popular online channels like Amazon and Flipkart. We are confident that the multi-faceted features of these monitors will appeal to our customers.”

The Philips E-Line 325E8 QHD LCD monitor offers superb picture quality with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, for accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color-critical work with graphics applications. The IPS display gives vivid images with wide viewing angles and is well-suited for photos, web browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications.

The Philips E-Line 276E8 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality with a wide view that delivers the same ultimate clarity and life-like visuals from any front angle view. The HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a number of AV sources. It also has IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy and 1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail. It has a narrow border display for a seamless appearance, and IPS display for wide viewing angles.

Both the monitors come with Low-Blue Mode setting that uses smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light, and Flicker-free technology that regulates brightness to reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing. They are made with eco-friendly materials that meet international standards and low power mode consumption that saves up on the energy bills.