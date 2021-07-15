TP-Link Ranks World’s No.1 Wi-Fi Products Provider for 10 Years

According to the IDC Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker, Q4 2020, TP-Link has been consistently ranked as the No. 1 global provider of WLAN devices for 10 years.

The latest IDC WLAN Tracker revealed that TP-Link shipped 18 million WLAN products in Q4 2020, occupying a global market share of 17.8%. In the last decade, apart from retaining the first position in shipping SOHO WLAN products, TP-Link has witnessed phenomenal growth of its Business WLAN products in the European and South East Asian markets. TP-Link iterates its innovation of the latest technologies including Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, SDN, and more.

Ten years of leading the WLAN market encourages us at TP-Link to keep our focus on bringing the connected lifestyle to more people. Adhering to TP-Link’s motto, “Reliably Smart,” we thank you for being together with us, bridging the world through fast and responsive networks.