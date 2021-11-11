Toshiba Posts New Nearline HDD Shipment Record in 3CQ21

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (“Toshiba”) announced a new Nearline HDD shipment record for the quarter ending 30 September 2021. The company shipped 2.83 million Nearline HDDs for the quarter, up nearly 68% Y-Y while Exabytes shipped climbed to 33.33, up 100% from a year ago and outpaced the industry average¹. The September quarter was the fifth consecutive quarter of growth for Nearline HDD capacity shipped for Toshiba.

“Toshiba’s competitive Nearline HDD product portfolio and timely execution is helping the company to reach new heights,” said John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS, Inc. “This is reflected in 3CQ21’s results as Toshiba was able to increase total market share by 80 basis points from the prior quarter to 21.6%.” The TRENDFOCUS report shows that total Nearline HDD shipments reached a new record of 19.75 million units and 254 exabytes shipped in 3CQ21².

“It has been an amazing run for Toshiba, especially given the dynamic supply chain challenges. Since 2019, the company has posted 10 of 11 quarters of positive year-over-year growth of Nearline HDD capacity shipped,” stated Yuichi Nanno, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation. “All of the new milestones are the direct result of our growing customer partnerships and dedicated employees across all functional teams, from design to operations. Our company is committed in supporting all of our customers in the various cloud, OEM and channel platforms, as we continue to actively work on new products and scale production capabilities to support growing Exabyte demand conditions.”

As a global technology company that has been innovating in storage for years, Toshiba offers a comprehensive portfolio of HDD products that address the storage needs of enterprise, datacenter, surveillance, and client markets. Toshiba solves customer challenges with innovative HDD models focusing on four primary market segments. The AL Series focuses on the Enterprise Performance segment; the MG Series is aimed at Enterprise Capacity and Data Center needs; the MQ Series covers the broad spectrum of use cases that require Mobile Client HDDs; and the DT Series addresses the surveillance and traditional Desktop Client use cases.