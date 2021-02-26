Toshiba Announces 18TB MG09 Series Hard Disk Drives

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) announces the 18TB MG09 Series HDD, Toshiba’s first HDD models with energy-assisted magnetic recording. The MG09 Series features Toshiba’s third-generation, 9-disk Helium-sealed design and Toshiba’s innovative Flux Control – Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology, to advance Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) density to 2TB per disk, achieving a total capacity of 18TB. Sample shipments of 18TB MG09 Series HDD to customers are expected to start sequentially at the end of March 2021.

With 12.5% more capacity than prior 16TB models, 18TB MG09 CMR drives are compatible with the widest range of applications and operating systems. The MG09 are adapted to mixed random and sequential read and write workloads in both cloud-scale and traditional data center use cases. The MG09 features 7,200 rpm performance, a 550TB per year workload rating, and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces—all in a power-efficient Helium-sealed industry-standard, 3.5-inch form factor.

The MG09 Series further illustrates Toshiba’s commitment to advancing HDD design to meet the evolving needs for storage devices in cloud-scale servers and Object and File storage infrastructure. With its improved power efficiency and 18TB capacity, the MG09 Series helps cloud-scale infrastructure advance storage density to reduce capex and improve TCO (total cost of ownership). As data growth continues at an explosive pace, advanced 18TB MG09 with FC-MAMR technology will help cloud-scale service providers and storage solution designers achieve higher storage densities for cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premises rack-scale storage.

“Toshiba’s new 18TB MG09 Series delivers new levels of storage density and power efficiency to our cost-conscious cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Our HDD technology is able to achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost of pennies per GB,” said Mr Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of the Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Our 3rd generation 9-disk Helium-sealed design provides a field-tested foundation for achieving a massive 18TB capacity. The addition of Toshiba’s innovative FC-MAMR technology advances CMR capacity to 18TB, delivering compatibility with the widest range of applications and operating environments.”