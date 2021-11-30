Top Four No Code Platforms that Redefines Developer Job

In this digital world, there is a huge need for technology workers that can help businesses to adopt new kinds of technology to simplify complex issues. The demand for technology workers has been increasing at a rapid pace. To keep this pace, businesses need highly adaptive workforce through life-long learning, to take advantage of new capabilities such as no or low-code development. This new technology enables people with no coding skills to build apps, saving businesses time and resources.

No-code platforms are helping developers “to improve their ability to tackle more complex development tasks by reducing the time needed to tackle simpler programming challenges. There has been consistent feedback from developers that using no-code platforms forces them to rethink how they tackle different coding challenges and pushes a leaner and simplified way of thinking and coding that is ultimately beneficial from a productivity perspective for all coding work being done. Below are some no code platforms that are helping business leaders see end-to-end complexities:

Hubbler

Hubbler is a no-code DIY platform that converts businesses into apps to automate and optimize business processes with ease. It empowers organisations to become digital, offer template apps across industries like Automotive, IT, Retail, Hospitality, Facilities Management. The company has led to the successful digital transformation of 20+ SME and large customers across industry verticals and functions. It focuses on the aim to design solutions for people as it has introduced digital workforce to a seamless, code-free, plug-and-play experience of app development. With over 200+ ready-to-use apps and services, Hubbler’s platform is a powerful tool that integrates workflows, communications and analytics modules for enterprises of any size.

AppyPie

Appy pie is a No-code platform released for android, ios, fire os, windows phone, and blackberry platforms which helps users to create and monetize different types of mobile. Appy pie launched a beta version of its WYSIWYG mobile app on 14 April 2015 which is run by global tech. It was mostly designed to require no coding skills.

Zvolv

It helps in planning, execution and operations teams leverage the power of intelligent Automation by accelerating the delivery of key insights, assisting in rapid decision making, reducing execution timelines and automating data driven processes.

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator is cloud software to create custom applications on your own without any prior coding experience or IT expertise. Zoho Creator’s drag-and-drop interface enables you to create custom business applications in days rather than weeks. You can collect data, automate business processes or workflows, analyze the data in reports, and collaborate with your application users.