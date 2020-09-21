TO THE NEW, Context Media partner for growth in the ANZ region

To give a further filip and to build on already achieved success, TO THE NEW and Context Media have formed a strategic alliance to represent the former in the ANZ market for strategic business development & market expansion in the Media & Entertainment, Enterprise, FinTech, and Telecom space, amongst others.

TO THE NEW is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and large enterprises across the globe. The company designs and builds digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point. Amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally, TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd is backed by a passionate team of 1400+ ‘Newers’ with delivery centres in New Delhi, Dubai, and New Jersey.

Context Media is a transmedia company, providing production and consulting services to leading Australian businesses and key media organisations on strategic projects, strategy development, operational reviews, rights management optimisation and business advisory services. The team has a depth of industry experience ranging across Film, TV, Radio and Digital media platforms to marketing and distribution.

Context Media and TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd have already forged a strong working relationship having recently collaborated in the development and release of TabCorp-Sky Racing Active across iOS, Android and Apple TV, released in August 2019 with over 100,000 downloads to date.

Sky Racing Active ushers in a new era of digital access to International racing events & LIVE coverage for racing enthusiasts with a wide array of racing content like Thoroughbred, Greyhounds and Harness racing with coverage from NSW, Queensland, Western Australia. TO THE NEW is also engaged with multiple cross-industry customers such as RateCity & Live Real Estate in the region.

Tom Kennedy, Context Exec. Director and Product owner for Sky Racing Active stated “Our working relationship with TO THE NEW was a true partnership in every sense and the team provided great depth of technical expertise and insight in the product development, aligned to our strategic vision for the OTT product in redefining access to world class racing. We look forward to showcasing the depth of services offered by TO THE NEW in the local ANZ market.”

Narinder Kumar, Co-Founder and COO at TO THE NEW said, “We are excited to be working with Tom via Context Media to expand our growth and service offerings in the ANZ region and leverage Tom’s local knowledge and network. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding journey ahead for us and sharing our deep expertise in Product Engineering & Cloud with more customers.”