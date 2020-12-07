TiE Global Summit attracts world’s best strategic minds to guide entrepreneurs on how to stay relevant amid COVID-19

Reimagining the business space in the era of physical distancing, the TiE Global Summit curates a mega virtual conference where some of brightest minds in the world will come forth to guide and mentor 20,000+ entrepreneurs and show them the way forward.

For an entrepreneur, relevance is a magical word. At different stages of the journey, it means different things. Staying relevant could mean finding funds to shield your concept in a crisis or winning new customers when older ones disappear. It could mean rediscovering your business model or gainingnew technological expertise to further strengthen your product.

In fact, no other moment in modern history exemplifies the significance of the word for businesses than today.

The global morale took an irreparable hit in 2020. For majority of the 582 million entrepreneurs across the world, life turned into a nightmare overnight. The sheer unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has left entrepreneurs in disarray, struggling to connect the dots and chalk out the way forward.

In the time of need, true guidance is hard to get if one keeps operating in silos. This pivotal aspect of business is being realized by the TiE Global Summit 2020, organized by the Hyderabad Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), s a Silicon Valley non-profit that acts as a support system for the global entrepreneur ecosystem.

The Summit, a three-day, 60-hour marathon event will offer thousands of young entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain knowledge and support from some of most successful entrepreneurs of the day.

Who can help entrepreneurs survive the crisis?

The TiE Global Summit reimagines the business space in the era of physical distancing. Curating a mega virtual conference space, TGS 2020 fills it will 20,000+ entrepreneurs, strategic minds, investors and mentors.

The Summit will be addressed and attended by Government Agencies, Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, PEs, Global Industry Leaders, Global Wealth Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders, Academia, Nobel Laureates, Policy Makers, and TiE Members from Global Chapters.

TGS 2020 is pegged for keynotes from the biggest and brightest global leaders including Indian business magnate Gautam Adani. Stalwarts like Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijeet Banerjee, business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar, Telangana Minister of IT KT Rama Rao, policy expert Amitabh Kant, and spiritual Gurus such as Sadhguru and Sri SriRavishankar, global executives and thought leaders including John Chambers, Ex-CEO, Cisco, David Weild, Vice Chairman, NASDAQ, Ramacharan World’s leading Author are just a few of the names on the list.

The talks and panel discussions at the summit will see the brightest strategic minds from the business world deliberate on different challenges that entrepreneurs are facing today.

The sessions will aim to resolve entrepreneurial challenges ranging from wealth creation, cracking the funding code, customer acquisition, DNA of a wealth creating entrepreneur, Habits of Successful entrepreneurs, How entrepreneurs tide over a crisis and stay relevant, how to go global with your business to turning small businesses around, and strategizing successful exits.

Other highly anticipated features of the knowledge session are case studies of highly successful start-ups and management mantras of business leaders for post-COVID era.

Networking the way back to Growth

Networking is a crucial element for any start-up, a key skill and requirement for any entrepreneur. TiE Global Summit presents the perfect platform for founders to network with potential investors as well as customers by engaging like-minded individuals to attract new partnerships, alliances, and other ways monetize your time through networking.

Apart from the 205 knowledge sessions, the Summit aims to rejuvenate the networking and funding landscape with AI-powered business matchmaking and funding opportunities.

Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with thousands of fellow entrepreneurs and form alliances that grow business.

Entrepreneurs looking for funding have the chance to woo over 250 Indian and Global Venture Capitalists, Private Equity funds, Angel groups, Corporate Investment arms, and TiE CM Angels. The TiE Global Summit 2020 will give attending entrepreneurs direct access to rediscover growth through solutions to multiple challenges companies are facing today.

Any start-up is free to register for the TiE Global Summit 2020 and gain insight from the best on what lies ahead in the era of COVID-19 uncertainty. It’s a must attend event for every entrepreneur.