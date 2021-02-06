ThoughtWorks to Digitally Transform Central America’s Construction Sector

ThoughtWorks, a oftware consultancy, and Corporación AG, a Guatemala City-based steel producer, announced a partnership that will prioritize expanding AG’s value and experience through digital enablement. This plan will be executed by ThoughtWorks’ various digital capabilities, working in collaboration with ThoughtWorkers across North America, Ecuador and Brazil, and will allow AG to define a digital transformation roadmap and establish data platforms to not only service their clients, but also create a new and innovative way of doing business.

The implementation of ThoughtWorks’ Digital Fluency Model will allow AG’s executives to articulate their digital transformation aspirations and refocus business and technology investments to reduce risk and accelerate value creation. As new patterns of customer demand emerge, the model will help AG to continue to meet its unique business goals and navigate disruption.

AG CEO Rodrigo Gabriel says, “After reading ThoughtWorks’ manual on achieving digital transformation, EDGE: Value-Driven Digital Transformation, I was immediately inspired by their offerings and that is why we will be working together in this digital transformation journey.”

ThoughtWorks North America CEO, Chris Murphy, says, “By leveraging technology, data, and agile operating models, we are confident that we can help them achieve their goals and further distinguish AG as an essential business partner to its customers.”