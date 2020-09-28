Thermaltake’s CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair

Thermaltake, a leading brand in PC DIY for cooling, gaming gear, and enthusiast memory solutions, has grasped the tail of this year’s summer and brought a fresh, elegant twist to the ergonomic chair – CyberChair E500 White Edition. The CyberChair E500 White Edition is suitable for both gaming and working scenarios as the aluminum framework holds the user’s body in position, and the highly permeable mesh surface can help relieve sultriness from sitting for an extensive amount of time. It offers high adjustability ranging from the headrest, seat depth, height adjustment, and multi lockable backrest positions to reach maximum comfort. If users are looking for a relaxing ergonomic chair with a clean finish, the CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair is definitely the choice. Features of Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair:

Durable high tensile mesh: CyberChair E500 White Edition has a highly breathable mesh surface with a soft touch that is easy to clean and is less likely to accumulate heat while sitting for a long period of time.

Frontside Rotational Headrest: The adjustable headrest not only allows users to modify the headrest’s height but also to have it rotate frontside to fit the users’ head and neck in different positions, keeping users in the most comfortable posture.

Elastic Ergonomic Backrest: Constructed with two compartments, the upper part of the backrest aligns with the headrest providing promising head to back alignment, along with the lower part of the backrest, which is made of elastic and fits perfectly with the lumbar spine and all types of body shapes.

Multidirectional Armrests: The multidirectional armrests allow users to adjust their armrests in height and width to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain of the forearms.

Height Adjustment: Seat height ranges from 475 mm to 560 mm (18.7 to 22 inches); class- 4 gas lift provides steady and secure seat height adjustments.

Elastic Control: On the right side of the CyberChair E500 White Edition, users can twist the elastic handle to adjust the resistance feedback from the backrest, ensuring users with different weights can smoothly and safely adjust the seating angle.

Seat Depth Adjustment: The adjustable sliding seat base can travel 30 mm when the sliding mode is turned on. It can be adjusted synchronously with the tilt angle of the backrest to provide a greater rest angle for the body and create the most comfortable reclining angle in a limited amount of space.

Adjustable Backrest: The CyberChair E500 White EditionErgonomic Chair provides an excellent back angle tilt from 90 degrees to 117 degrees, which allows users to adjust the backrest to fit the most comfortable position as possible.

Robust Aluminum Alloy Back and Base: By using the aluminum alloy integral molding method, the CyberChair E500 White EditionErgonomic Chair brings durability, sturdiness, and elegancy to the users. The heavy-duty 5-star aluminum base measures 700mm (27.5in) in diameter and weight support of up to 150kg (331 lb), providing quiet and smooth movement.

Availability & Warranty: Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White EditionErgonomic Chair is now available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.