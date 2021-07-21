Thermaltake Unveils Tower 100 Mini Chassis and TOUGHRAM RGB 3600 MHz

Thermaltake, the PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to announce the new release of The Tower 100 Mini Chassis and the TOUGHRAM RGB in Turquoise and followed by Racing Green. The multicolored series lineups are more complete with the addition of new color variants to the Chassis and Memory family.

The new additions of The Tower 100 and the TOUGHRAM RGB inherit the legacy of its original design elements but include additional alluring elements – special colors, rarely seen on the market.

With both unparalleled aesthetics and the finest performance, the special-colored The Tower 100 and TOUGHRAM RGB are here to highlight the beauty of your PC build.