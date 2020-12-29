Thermaltake TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to announce that the new TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan is available for purchase. The TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo is a PWM controlled fan that now performs at a maximum speed of 2500 RPM. These high-quality, great performance fans are made with our 2nd generation hydraulic bearing and metal reinforced hub, which are optimized for high static pressure while maintaining minimal noise levels. The liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades are extremely tensile in strength; their low thermal expansion coefficient can reduce the fan’s vibration when running at full speed. If you think you need some extra boost from the Thermaltake’s TOUGHFAN series products, don’t hesitate to try out the TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Radiator Fan.

The TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo High Static Pressure Fan is available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Fans are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of The TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo, please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.