Thermaltake Releases High-End TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory Kits with 16 LEDs and TOUGHRAM RGB

Thermaltake, the PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, announced the official release of the TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 16GB (8GB x 2) Memory Kit, and is now available for purchase on TTPremium.com and Thermaltake.com. The TOUGHRAM XG RGB comes in frequencies ranging from 3,600MHz up to 4,600MHz 16GB (8GBx2), featuring a distinguished style for users who seek unconventional gaming styled ram modules.

Compatible with the latest AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, the TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 16GB (8GB x 2) has been through rigorous tests in order to select tightly-screened ICs for high and stable performance. The aluminum heat spreader of the TOUGHRAM XG has been trimmed with a geometrical pattern for a sleek and fresh look, meanwhile it can also enhance heat dissipation while in use. As the high end memory kit of the TOUGHRAM series, the TOUGHRAM XG RGB has been upgraded to 16 LEDs with a unique X-shaped light bar to control 8 lighting zones for splendid colors. Users can choose over 25 pre-set lighting modes from the TOUGHRAM software, or to synchronize it with multiple RGB software including our advanced light editing software NeonMaker to set-up timeline. The TOUGHRAM XG continues the legacy of building a full RGB ecosystem, it can be synchronized to the TT RGB Plus software along with other enabled components. Other than that, the TOUGHRAM XG can support motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB header, allowing users to control lighting effects directly from the motherboard RGB software.

Thermaltake also launches its new TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold and Racing Red DDR4 Memory Kit 3600 MHz in 16GB kits (8GB x2). Themaltake aims to provide more alternatives for RGB enthusiasts to release their creativity on PCs, meanwhile enjoying reliable performance of both TOUGHRAM XG RGB and TOUGHRAM RGB Memory Kit.

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 16GB (8GB x 2) and TOUGHRAM RGB Metallic Gold/Racing Red 3,600Mhz 16GB (8GBx2) Memory Kits are now available on ttpremium.com and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty for the RAMs, which is supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.