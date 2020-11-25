Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block Ready For Sale

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is thrilled to announce that the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is ready for sale.

If users are looking for a pump and reservoir combo with RGB lighting effects, the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo is the new best option to go to. To ensure the best visual effects that a large reservoir could bring while allowing the freedom to choose a relatively small chassis, users can use the bracket included in the package, which allows users to mount the Pacific PR32-D5 Plus onto a fan.

Inspired by an All-in-One water block, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is for those who are looking for a uniquely designed water block. It has a mirror finished top cover, which displays the 12 LEDs and creates a depth perception. It also has a copper base with a mirror finished anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides excellent heat transfer and preserves its out-of-the-box appearance.

The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo and Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is available for purchase in Q4 2020 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Thermaltake Liquid Cooling System products are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of the Thermaltake liquid cooling system products, please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.