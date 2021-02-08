Thermaltake Introduces the W1 WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Thermaltake, announced the W1 WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Go wireless and type freely with the W1 WIRELESS, which supports 2.4GHz, low energy Bluetooth and wired USB connection modes. It is also equipped with Cherry MX mechanical switches and ultra-durable PBT keycaps for the best typing and gaming experience.

Three-way Connection Modes

Supports ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz technology, with a wireless range of approximately 10 meters, and battery lasting up to 1.5 months. Another wireless option is through Bluetooth. Connect to Bluetooth 4.2 enabled devices with battery lasting up to 2.5 months, or plug in for wired USB Type-C connection mode.

Supports Multiple Bluetooth Devices

Connect up to three Bluetooth compatible devices such as laptops, tablets or mobile phones, toggle among them by pressing Fn and numbers 1 to 3 accordingly.

Cherry MX mechanical switches

Offers Cherry MX Blue and Red mechanical switches. Blue switches are known to be responsive and audible; press a key, feel the click and know when the 2.2mm actuation point has been hit. Red switches feature simple operation and low spring resistance, making it a popular choice for users to balance between work and play. Both switches are rated at 50-million keystrokes for maximum durability.

PBT Keycaps

PBT designed keycaps are known for its rigidity and texture, and is more resilient against solvents, making it easy to maintain and withstand repeated use.

Ergonomic Wrist Rest

Features an integrated wrist rest fulfilling basic ergonomics. Type and game with utmost comfort.

The W1 WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses two 1.5V AA batteries under wireless mode, and comes with a convenient receiver storage located at the back of the keyboard. On the top right, it features dedicated multimedia controls and a gaming mode switch that allows users to disable the windows key to prevent accidental press, and has an individual power button on the side for faster access!