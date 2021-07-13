Thermaltake Declares TAG as National Distributor for India

Recently, Thermaltake announces association with Technology and Gadgets (TAG) as National Distributor for its complete product range in India. TAG will handle the Sales and Marketing activities for Thermaltake and promote the common vision of growth in the India Gaming Market.

With this partnership the end consumer will be benefited as they TAG Technology and Gadgets is successfully making an impact in consumer technology and stands as one stop destination for excellence in all computing functionalities. The company exhibits an exhaustive portfolio of more than 300 products with its individual part subjected to rigorous intelligence and ability test before certifying it as a complete technology product. Thermaltake Group offer an exciting and fascinating user experience that can be shared by everyone, while allowing users to transcend themselves in terms of function and potential.

All product planning is governed by close observation of the global PC peripheral market, and by keen understanding of consumer demands. Thermaltake creates direct contact opportunities with resellers and consumers by participating in major global ICT exhibitions and trade shows every year, and by developing innovative marketing strategies for the promotion of new products. Meanwhile, Thermaltake has incorporated a composite marketing system by making branch offices and regional distributors both the distribution channel and the technical support or service center, thereby providing customers access to instant support. By maintaining close contact with end users, we have managed to strengthen our corporate competitiveness and create momentum for the kind of growth that generates major accomplishments On this occasion, Kenneth Chang, Account (Sales) Manager, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd, says, “Thermaltake is committed to fulfilling the corporate mission of ‘Delivering the Perfect User Experience’ by providing consumers and fans the cutting-edge technology through our comprehensive product portfolio. We are delighted to join hands with such a well-known and established distributor, Technology and Gadgets (TAG). Thermaltake is ready to expand its vast product portfolio, focusing especially on TT Premium product-line and software integrated technology such as the TT RGB Plus 2.0 supported products to PC DIY and Modding enthusiast, delivering the best experience in its industry.” Elaborating on the development Vikas Gupta, MD, Technology and Gadgets (TAG) says – “It is a Great pleasure being associated with Brand like Thermaltake which has an extensive range of Quality products especially targeting the Gaming and High end PC Industry. We share common vision to bring Quality Gaming hardware more accessible to the Gaming and High-Performance PC users. We are confident that it will not only strengthen our presence but also add value to our network of Dealers and Gaming partners across the country.”