Thermaltake Announces Winners of 2020 NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 2

Thermaltake is excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 2. The first-place winner of this season is Thailand modder Pakawat Chaiboonma, second place winner is Greek modder George Antonopoulos, and Alex Banks from the UK won third place.

2020 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 2 proudly invited six of the world’s top case modders from Thailand, Greece, Philippines, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom in this wonderful event. The contestants were required to use the NeonMaker Lighting Software along with Floe DX RGB 240 and TOUGHRAM RGB Memory DDR4 3200MHz to create their light show. They were expected to produce a light show with their original creativity, utilizing the new software, and their artistry, along with 15 lighting profiles that will allow users and fans to download on the download profile site.

Thermaltake is grateful to have all modders who have participated in this event and gave out their best. Again, Thermaltake would like to congratulate the top three winners and thank all the modders who participated in this event. Everyone did a fantastic job!