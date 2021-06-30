Thermaltake Announces Availability of TT Premium PCI-E 4.0 Extender 300mm/600mm/300mm (90° adapter)

Thermaltake, the PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is pleased to release new PCI-E Extender 4.0 series to the market – PCI-E 4.0 Extender 300mm/600mm and PCI-E 4.0 Extender 300mm with 90 degree adapter. With an easy installation, These PIC-E 4.0 Extenders are the best assistants for weight-bearing graphics cards and avoiding damages on motherboards, with support for a wide range of GPU solutions and fits in any chassis. This series of extremely high-speed PCI-E extenders feature extremely fast graphic data transmission up to 16 Gbps, faster than 8 Gbps of PCI-E 3.0, offering users a wonderful experience for content creating, gaming, or watching videos. They also support PCI Express 2.0 and3.0 applications.

The extenders utilize the latest materials for EMI shielding with five sole flat cable design, allowing each cable to be fully covered by electromagnetic interference shielding with conducting polymer to guard against incoming or outgoing emissions of electromagnetic frequencies, minimize disturbance and degradation on performance. Inevitably, there may be some folding or twisting when connecting to the motherboard; however, the exclusive cable protector is designed to prevent cable damage and enhance durability. This design aims to avoid signal loss and help achieve excellent signal integrity. The ribbonized format flat cable design is crafted for space-saving, permitting multiple folds and an ultra-tight bend radius to deliver an incredible performance. What’s more, there is a version coming with a 90-degree adapter that gives users more selection on display.

PCI-E 4.0 Extender 300mm/600mm/300mm (90° adapter) can save the use of the space without compromising on the performance, which are ideal choices for those who want to build a tidy-looking system! Features of the Thermaltake TT Premium PCI-E 4.0 Extender 300/600mm:

Ultimate High-Speed Cable: The PCI-E 4.0 Extender Series features extremely fast graphic data transmission that means the extender is capable of expanding bandwidth up to 16 Gbps and beyond.

Crafted for Space-Saving: Made with ultra-realizable quality, the ribbonized format flat cable design permits for multiple folds and an ultra-tight bend radius while delivering an incredible performance.

EMI Shielding with Conducting Polymer: The extender utilizes the latest materials for EMI shielding with five sole flat cables design. This technique allows each cable to be fully covered by electromagnetic interference shielding with conducting polymer to guard against incoming or outgoing emissions of electromagnetic frequencies, minimize disturbance and degradation on performance, and reduce the weight of the extender.

Unique Cable Protector: The exclusive cable protector is used to enhance the durability of the extender as well as prevent cable damage. Especially, when connecting to the motherboard, the extender is folded or twisted to maximize the internal space and optimize the airflow. In short, this design aims to avoid signal loss and help achieve excellent signal integrity.