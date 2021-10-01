Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche Announce a Design Collaboration on the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair

Thermaltake is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche, a union where exclusive functional design meets with cutting-edge gaming peripheral technology. Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche have reimagined the traditional gaming chair, and took it to the next level in regards to aesthetic design, quality, and engineering. Together, Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche have created a premium gaming chair that is not only exclusively designed for gamers. The new ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is also a great fit for the working professional and will be available in six special colors for users to select the best fit.

“The new ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is more than just a gaming chair – our goal was to find the perfect balance of refined ergonomics, convincing comfort and outstanding aesthetics. The result of this collaboration with Thermaltake defies any categorization – it is both a sporty gaming chair as well as an advanced office chair, executed in the best possible way”, says, Christian Schwamkrug , Design Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Studio F. A. Porsche.

“We are excited to have collaborated with Studio F. A. Porsche to develop a highly refined and high-end executed gaming chair— the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair. This real leather gaming chair draws inspiration from the comfort & luxury of top-tier sports car seats and combines it with the multi-functionality of a professional gaming chair. It is a versatile real leather gaming chair that is perfect for the modern office, gaming room, and home space” says Kenny Lin, Thermaltake Founder & CEO.