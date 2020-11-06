Thermaltake AH T200 Micro Chassis

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to share that the AH T200 Micro Chassis is now ready for sale. Coming in both black and white versions, the AH T200 is a compact version of the AH T600; for those looking for a smaller sized, non-conventional chassis, this is the chassis you will desire to have. The entire chassis is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, with three 3mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel and solid side vents on each end. Its dismantlable modular design allows users to create their own style and mod as they please. Unlike traditional micro chassis’ rectangular structure, the AH T200 was uniquely designed to maintain great expandability with a smaller footprint. If you’re trying to stand out from other PC builds but struggling with space, the AH T200 will be the best option to fulfill your needs.