The QNAP TS-328 Network Attached Storage

The QNAP Systems’ TS-328 Network Attached Storage is powered by a Realtek RTD1296 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor with 2GB DDR4 memory. It provides two 1GbE ports and SATA 6Gb/s disk drives, delivering up to 225 MB/s read/write speeds. The TS-328 also has two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports, allowing you to easily transfer large media files across devices via USB connection. The TS-328 supports 4K H.264/H.265 hardware decoding and real-time transcoding, allowing you to convert videos to universal file formats that can be smoothly played on multiple devices.

Therefore, you can easily share movies or travel videos saved on your NAS to your family and friends via shared links and they can enjoy watching the videos smoothly anytime and anywhere. With File Station you can view your NAS files and access files from USB storage devices, the OCR Converter allows you to extract text from images, Qfiling helps automate file organization, and Qsirch helps quickly find files. The TS-328 is QNAP’s first 3-bay NAS, allowing you to build a RAID 5 array on your NAS with the fewest disks. The TS-328 features a minimalist design that easily fits into your home or commercial space. With a variety of multimedia applications, transcoding capabilities and cross-device file backup and synchronization, the TS-328 provides a highly cost-effective solution for storage, backup, file management, and sharing.