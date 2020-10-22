The New Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Modules

Data Security delivers data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities, offering discovery, classification and malware detection for AWS S3. Enterprises operating in regulated industries can leverage Data Security when adopting the cloud to help meet various compliance requirements. When used in conjunction with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities, Data Security provides customers important context about their true cloud risks around data exposure.

Web Application and API Security helps protect web applications against Layer 7 and OWASP Top 10 threats, integrated with the unified agent framework that enterprises already use today for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP). Identity-Based Microsegmentation integrates powerful Cloud Network Security (CNS) capabilities, following the acquisition of Aporeto, to provide end-to-end visibility of network communications, along with comprehensive security policy control and management.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Security gives customers Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) capabilities and allows them to gain visibility into who has access to specific cloud resources and secure those resources by establishing automated least-privileged identity access.

Previously, Prisma Cloud was the only provider offering both Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Protection on a single platform, with a single pane of glass, as a SaaS solution. With today’s addition of Cloud Network Security and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Prisma Cloud now has industry-leading offerings in each of the four CNSP areas, making Prisma Cloud 2.0 the only true Cloud Native Security Platform.

“Enterprises are adopting cloud native architectures, including containers and serverless, and embracing methodologies like DevOps to increase release velocity and achieve greater scale,” says Doug Cahill, senior security analyst and group practice director, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “This presents a requirement for security teams to integrate security across the full application lifecycle and deliver security through a platform-centric approach as markets converge. The innovation with Prisma Cloud 2.0 speaks to this approach.”

“Today, organizations are using multiple clouds in many different ways. This has brought many benefits such as quick deployment, increased agility and rapid feature rollout, but also has brought the potential for many different kinds of risk,” said Varun Badhwar, senior vice president for product, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks, “Prisma Cloud 2.0 addresses these challenges with a unified solution that helps companies detect threats to their cloud resources, maintain compliance, secure cloud native applications, protect cloud networks and application communications, and enforce permissions and secure identities across workloads — a true comprehensive cloud security solution.”