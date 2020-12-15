The New Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Available in India for Consumers

The launch of XPS 13 earlier this year was marked with key attributes of premium design and form, display, materials and balance. Redesigned to achieve a superior computing experience with premium materials and a larger display, the new XPS 13 (9310) is now available for customers with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, in an aggressive thin and light profile.

Upgraded with the Intel® Evo™ series, the new XPS brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals. Co-engineered with Intel, the Dell XPS 13 is verified to provide a seamless experience for entertainment or work, anywhere. With up to i7 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors coupled with the Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the XPS 13 is now even faster, smoother and more immersive.

For customers that value maximum screen space, XPS is delivering its latest engineering feat — virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, leading the way for even smaller form factor than their predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display ratio, the new XPS 13 offers more screen space to multitask throughout the day and catch all the details of the latest binge-worthy show. Paired with best-in-class visual features including 100% sRGB color gamut reproduction in the XPS 13, 500-nits of brightness, and up to 4K+ resolution screen, these displays provide precise detail and sharp images well suited for an immersive experience.

Crafted with authentic premium materials like machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the XPS 13 is designed to offer enhanced performance and provide incredible durability while retaining a lightweight form factor. Integrated with Windows Hello and Far-field Cortana, the XPS 13 responds to the user’s voice from up to 14 feet away, thanks to four built in mics, Microsoft Cortana and Waves enabled speech technology. Built to fit flawlessly into a work from home environment, the XPS 13 comes with all of the manageability and select security features of Dell’s Latitude portfolio.

The XPS 13 (9310) comes in two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. The XPS 13 i5 variant will be available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and on Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021.