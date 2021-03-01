The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz uses ADAS Technology to Revolutionize Road Safety

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd (THRSL) is revolutionizing On-Road Logistics with its Vision-Based Autonomous and Driver Assist Solutions (ADAS), aimed at enhancing safety, visibility, efficiency and productivity by reducing inefficiencies in Supply Chain and Fleet Operations.

The logistics sector, which is a key enabler and the backbone of any growing economy, has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector is primarily dependent on drivers who operate for long hours in tough working conditions, marred by physical and mental health issues.

According to a survey conducted by Castrol, around 25 per cent of the drivers slept two hours or less in a day while on assignment, while 35 per cent slept for just 2-4 hours in a day, which is way below recommended levels.

Currently, most fleets are equipped with telematics devices that only capture vehicle location and vehicle parameters and not driver behaviour. Being unable to monitor driver behaviour, the fleet owners/managers have minimal control over, turnaround time compliance for their end customers as they are reliant on the driver.

THRSL’s ADAS solutions enable real-time risky incident detection and provide pre-emptive in-vehicle alerts and coaching, promoting safe driving behavior and minimizing accidents. Further, THRSL’s ADAS solutions re-enforce more compliant driving, thereby help fleet owners/managers to meet customer expectations of timely delivery. Due to reduced downtime and improved driving, the trucks can spend more time on the road and generate more revenue.

THRSL’s edge AI-based in-vehicle vision system for automobiles helps prevent casualties on the road arising from driver drowsiness and inattention. It also provides the required visibility into vehicle operations and performance by generating machine learning-based actionable insights that help improve risky behaviors by drivers and enable personalized coaching interventions so that the driver behaviour is consistently improved.

The company’s products are already in production with auto OEMs and fleets like Daimler and others. With thousands of systems in the field garnering great customer feedback and over 3 million kms of driving data analyzed, THRSL’s superior video analytics-based systems has helped in saving the lives and livelihoods of thousands of drivers and averting over 4 accidents per month for a typical fleet.

Mr Anuj Kapuria, Founder & CEO, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, said: “Enhancing, safety and efficiency of operations is our mission at THRSL. A fatality happens on Indian roads every 4 mins, with over 90% of the accidents due to human error. Our vision-based driver-assistive systems for trucks, buses and cars enable active safety thereby preventing accidents.”.