The Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Finals Goes Online April 6th -11th

The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Finals will take place online from April 6 to Apr 11. Participating teams include those who originally qualified for the Predator League 2020 Grand Finals in addition to organizations invited by Acer.

This year, the competition will be divided into four sub-tournaments: two for Dota 2 and two for PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG). Teams have been pre-assigned to their designated sub-tournament.

The total prize pool for the qualifiers and winners of the four sub-tournaments is US$400,000; winners of each sub-tournament will also be given the coveted APAC Predator League Shield and select Acer Predator products.

The stories behind the teams representing each region serve to heighten the drama, underscoring the tournament’s exciting return. Supporters may visit the official Predator League website to see the complete list of participating teams.

For more information regarding tournament schedules and programs, follow Acer’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Matches will be broadcasted on Acer Predator’s Facebook and Twitch channels.