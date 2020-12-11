The AH T200 Micro Chassis Now Comes in Pink

Thermaltake, the PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is here to announce that the AH T200 Micro Chassis Pink Edition is now available! If you are looking for a fun, unique, and non-conventional designed chassis, the AH T200 Pink is what you should go for. The entire model is forged with a sturdy air-force style architecture, two 4mm tempered glass windows on two sides, three 3mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel, and solid side vents on each end. Its dismantlable modular design allows users to create their own style and mod as they please. Unlike traditional micro ATX chassis’ rectangular structure, the AH T200 was uniquely designed to maintain great expandability with a smaller footprint. The Pink Edition makes the AH T200 even more unorthodox which you can rarely find on the market. If you want to show off and stand out from your friends, the AH T200 Pink will be the best option to fulfill your needs.

Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis is available for purchase in Q4 2020 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of the chassis, please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.