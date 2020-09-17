Texas Instruments Introduces DC/DC Buck-boost Converter to Extend Battery Life by 50%

Texas Instruments (TI) introduced the industry’s first DC/DC buck-boost converter to combine programmable input current limit and integrated dynamic voltage scaling to extend battery life by at least 50%. The TPS63900 maintains the industry’s lowest quiescent current (IQ), 75 nA, with 92% efficiency at 10 µA and delivers up to three times more output current than competing devices to help engineers extend the life span of battery-powered industrial and personal electronics applications. It is a common challenge for engineers to design for low IQ while providing enough output current to send signals between connected smart grid applications and a network via commonly used radio-frequency standards, such as narrowband Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth® Low Energy, and long-range and wireless M-Bus. The TPS63900 helps engineers conserve energy in wirelessly connected applications that run on batteries.

Extend battery life by at least 50% with integrated dynamic voltage scaling: The TPS63900 integrates dynamic voltage scaling to deliver power while keeping the system at the minimum voltage required to operate efficiently, maximizing battery life and reducing required maintenance for industrial applications. This feature enables design engineers to optimize power architectures for ultra-low-power sensors and wireless connectivity integrated circuits, supporting applications that can operate for at least 10 years using the primary battery. For example, the buck-boost converter can be paired with TI’s MSP430FR2155 in security sensors or wireless IoT sensors to monitor the vibration of water pumps for predictive maintenance and help drive down costs. To learn more, read “5 best practices to extend battery life in flow meters.”

Maximize usable battery capacity and safety with a programmable input current limit: As the industry’s lowest IQ buck-boost converter to integrate a programmable input current limit, the TPS63900 efficiently charges supercapacitors to buffer peak loads, protect battery capacity, and extend system lifetime and performance. Fully charged supercapacitors help buffer the energy required to operate components that require high peak currents, such as those found in motorized smart locks.

