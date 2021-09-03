Tetrasoft Opens Advanced Technology Innovation Hub in Bhubaneswar

Tetrasoft opened a state-of-the-art Technology Innovation Hub (TIL) in Bhubaneswar, India, expanding its digital transformation capabilities across a range of digital technologies to drive delivery excellence and customer experiences for global enterprise clients.

Expected to hire over 100 highly-skilled digital experts initially, the hub will feature an Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL) which will capitalise on the growing demand and augment its capabilities, offering an immersive environment for clients to collaborate and co-innovate across Insurance industry covering Core platform modernization, intelligent process automation, big data analytics and cloud to drive operational efficiencies, and boost client experiences faster while reducing the costs.

The solutions will dwell on Core Insurance Products like Duckcreek and next generation technologies like digital analytics, Cloud enablement, DevOps, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and cognitive computing. Focused on building next generation products and intelligent platforms for its global enterprise customers, the company is in hyper growth mode and would be looking for aggressive ramp ups of both lateral and young engineers who are looking to accept their next growth challenge.

“Enterprise clients are under stress grappling with seismic technology shifts, to score a competitive edge. At Tetrasoft, we are passionate about helping our clients predict, prepare, and thrive navigating disruptive changes by applying advanced innovations to shape the future,” said Rama S Eyunni, Chief Executive Officer, Tetrasoft Inc. “Our Technology Innovation Hub in Bhubaneswar will help cross-pollinate ideas and innovations from around the world, enable our clients to scale their technology investments, boost business outcomes, and create new opportunities for local talent.”

With a digital-first approach to accelerate transforming the way businesses interact in the market by leveraging business, data, and insights, the lab will leverage a large pool of digital talent, domain experts, industry innovators, proven methodologies, state-of-the-art technologies, and an agile business approach to enable clients harness future technologies. Staffing for the new jobs created in the Hub will be sourced locally, in partnership with local academic institutions and the ecosystem to build a strong pipeline for talent and innovation.

“We are excited to open our new office in high-skill location like Bhubaneswar which will focus on developing core digital solutions for a range of industries with initial focus on Insurance. Bhubaneswar has talent pool with deep expertise in digital platforms and integration skills,” said, Surya Thammiraju, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Tetrasoft Inc.

The Lab will enable clients develop and scale technologies for the new age digital economy and accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovations.

“Bhubaneswar is an excellent destination in expanding our Global delivery operations with a focus on Insurance. The office will focus on core delivery of projects, building solutions at our Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL) and nurturing talent at the Tetra Academy at Bhubaneswar (TAB)”, said Anil Venuganti, VP & Global Delivery Head.

The Innovation Hub will also be focusing on digital services and will be integral to bring together capabilities needed to ideate, prototype, build and scale disruptive solutions for clients across geographies and industries, and tap the rich talent pool and innovation ecosystem spread across the globe where it operates.

“The hub will empower global clients accelerate next-generation, digital transformation, driven by world-class collaborative innovation and co-creation to deliver superior experiences, introduce personalized products, reduce costs, boost efficiency & growth, faster and smarter.” said Sujeet Parida, Practice Head – Insurance Products who joined the company last year to strengthen the insurance offerings.

As a global leading information technology and consulting services company, Tetrasoft strives to harness the power of explosion of data, mobility, emergence of cloud-based business platforms, hyper automation, transforming ways of working, connected devices, and cloud integration to help customers transcend across digital generations.