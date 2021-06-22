TerraMaster Releases Cost-Effective High-Capacity Disk Array Device Storage Solutions

TerraMaster, a brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, presents a cost-effective high-capacity storage solution with regard to the rising prices of HDDs and SSDs. TerraMaster is not only focused on NAS devices but also offers an entire product line of high-capacity USB disk array storage devices and high-capacity Thunderbolt 3 disk array storage. Disk array storage devices offer a unique cost-effective solution when high-capacity HDDs and SSDs are too costly or out of reach.

The widespread application of cloud computing brought by the development of 5G, AI, IoT, and other data-centric systems has increased the demand for high-capacity storage technology. Furthermore, the boom of Chia Coin (XCH) mining has significantly increased the volume of demand for high-capacity HDDs and SSDs pushing prices even higher. With the skyrocketing prices and looming shortage of high-capacity HDDs/SSDs, TerraMaster’s solutions below can help save cost while creating a robust and feature-packed high-capacity storage for a wide variety of applications. Solution 1: Using USB Multi-Hard Disk Array Cabinets: Today, the prices of HDDs models above 8TB capacity are inflated. TerraMaster’s USB multi-hard disk array solutions offer cost-effective solutions for building high-capacity storage. At present, the a typical 16TB NAS HDD sells around $700 or higher in regions heavily affected by Chia Coin mining. Meanwhile, the a typical 4TB NAS HDD can be bought for around $80. Using the TerraMaster D5-300 which is available for $269, building a 20TB USB 3.1 array storage only costs $689, cheaper than getting a single 16TB NAS HDD. If you need more storage capacity, multiple TerraMaster USB arrays can be connected to a USB hub. Using the RAID0 function, multiple USB arrays can create high-capacity storage of 100TB to 200TB. Solution 2: Using Thunderbolt 3 Array Cabinets: With TerraMaster’s Thunderbolt 3 series disk array storage devices, you can create faster high-capacity storage in Daisy Chain. Compared to USB protocol, Thunderbolt 3 offers faster speeds and higher efficiency in a much simpler connection. Thunderbolt 3 ports deliver transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, superior to USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 protocols that are commonly used today. Furthermore, the hardware RAID controller-supported multiple disk array guarantees stable and reliable high-speed connection. Thunderbolt 3 allows users to Daisy Chain up to six TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 storage devices. Using an 8-bay disk array storage device like the TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3, using 16TB HDDs can yield up to 128TB of storage. To Daisy Chain six of the same configuration will deliver a massive 768TB of storage.

TerraMaster disk array storage devices offer flexible cost-effect high-capacity storage solutions with the use of lower capacity HDDs. The solutions aim to help builders lower costs when high-capacity HDD models become more expensive.